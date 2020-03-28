Flash floods hit Quad-Cities
0 comments

Flash floods hit Quad-Cities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State News_NEW meta Decatur

A series of heavy thunderstorms that dropped more than 2 inches of rain in a 31-minute span at one point Friday night into Saturday morning caused Quad-City area police to shut down many roads as drivers became stranded in flooded streets.

Police in Davenport shut down River Driver between 3rd and 4th streets as the water quickly rose catching several drivers whose cars stalled in the roadway.

Water also was working its way into the Carver Physical Education Center at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Streets also had to be shut down in Rock Island, Bettendorf and Moline.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News