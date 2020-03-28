Flash floods hit Quad-Cities

A series of heavy thunderstorms that dropped more than 2 inches of rain in a 31-minute span at one point Friday night into Saturday morning caused Quad-City area police to shut down many roads as drivers became stranded in flooded streets.

Police in Davenport shut down River Driver between 3rd and 4th streets as the water quickly rose catching several drivers whose cars stalled in the roadway.

Water also was working its way into the Carver Physical Education Center at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Streets also had to be shut down in Rock Island, Bettendorf and Moline.

