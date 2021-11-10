 Skip to main content
Flurries could be coming to Central Illinois. Here's when.

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service is projecting a chance of flurries Friday as a strong cold front moves into Central Illinois.

Blustery conditions are expected in the afternoon, with another chance of snow returning Sunday. 

On Thursday, showers are expected in the morning, with a high near 54 degrees. 

