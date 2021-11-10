Flurries could be coming to Central Illinois. Here's when.

A strong cold front will move into the area & bring widespread rain to C & SE IL late ton-Thur, ending early afternoon. Gusty winds of 30-35 mph are possible behind the front tomorrow w/ temps cooling. Blustery conditions w/ a mix of rain/snow north are possible Fri. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/CMVTEDk9q0— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) November 10, 2021
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service is projecting a chance of flurries Friday as a strong cold front moves into Central Illinois.
Blustery conditions are expected in the afternoon, with another chance of snow returning Sunday.
On Thursday, showers are expected in the morning, with a high near 54 degrees.