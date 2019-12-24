Fog snarls flights at Chicago airports; latest updated travel information here

Some travelers weren’t sure how they were going to kill time waiting during the mounting delays, while others on arriving flights were waiting on luggage.

Ralph Korson’s flight back to his hometown of Traverse City, Mich., after visiting friends was canceled, but he said he was able to get put on an 11:50 a.m. flight. Minutes before 8 a.m., he wasn’t sure how he was going to kill the time. “Well it’s boring,” Korson said, figuring he’d sit somewhere, “get a magazine or something.”

Still, the incoming flight stoppage was affecting those waiting for their bags, as well as those waiting for the airplane they were meant to depart on. Nancy Hassan and Wessam Abdeleziz waited near the baggage claim with their sons, ages 7 years and 6 months, in hopes the fog advisory would lift so they could pick up their car four miles away and drive home to Kalamazoo, Mich.

The baby, wearing a blue onesie patterned with snowmen and penguins, crawled across a zebra-print blanket while his mother watched over him. The family celebrated their Christmas early with a vacation in Las Vegas, where the older boy enjoyed zip lining.

“They have lot of fun activities for kids,” Hassan said.