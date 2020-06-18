For backstretch workers at Collinsville horse track, it's been a bumpy ride

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLLINSVILLE -- In the late spring heat, Terry Burdess seeks some shade under the cover of the "trainer container," a small wooden lean-to alongside the dirt track at Fairmount Park.

The drumbeat of hooves provides a steady backdrop to the horse trainers' small talk, the usual chatter about how the thoroughbreds look as they gallop by, which ones are feeling extra feisty.

It's an unusual day -- the last Saturday in May, but the first training day since an order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker paved the way for spectator-free horse racing to resume at the 95-year-old track, almost three months after racing was suspended because of the coronavirus.

Burdess, who drives a truck for a living, has a "mom-and-pop stable" of two horses at Fairmount. But for many of the workers here -- grooms and stable cleaners, trainers and jockeys -- horse racing is their livelihood, one that's been threatened in recent years by competition from bigger tracks with more gambling options and now, potentially, from the fallout of a global pandemic.

"You gotta love it, because we're not in it for the money," said Burdess, of Moscow Mills.