For Illinois delegates, a ‘totally bizarre’ Democratic convention from the couch

“There’s still people I know who were at that convention, and we still talk about it,” Sadlowski Garza said. “A convention brings a sense of solidarity, it brings you together, it makes you feel as one and that’s all gone. It’s just going to be a TV show. I’m going to be very honest, I’m not excited about it at all.”

The 10th Ward alderman is a Bernie Sanders delegate and was an early and enthusiastic supporter of the Vermont senator, so much so that he came to Chicago to endorse Sadlowski Garza in her successful 2015 bid to unseat a close ally of then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She said the only thing she’s excited about is “getting rid of Trump,” and she’ll do whatever it takes to do so, but expressed disappointment that the party once again has not fully embraced a more progressive agenda.

With much of the party platform already settled ahead of time, there won’t be much lobbying for the Sanders delegates to do either.

“We’re trying to push Joe to the left as much as we can,” Sadlowski Garza said. “Being there in person, you can go back and forth, talk to people, argue your way in. In a Zoom meeting, someone can push a mute button at any time.”