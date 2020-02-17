Foreign students falling into ‘black hole’ of US visa delays and denials; university presidents in Illinois call on Congress to help

A University of Illinois graduate student from China applied in May for a visa renewal, a process that typically concludes within weeks.

But the application went into “administrative processing,” and was still in limbo when fall classes started, forcing the student to withdraw from fall semester. By spring semester there was still no resolution, prompting the student to withdraw again.

Such delays by the U.S. State Department in processing visas for international students in American universities has been a growing problem nationwide, said Paul Weinberger, the university’s system’s director of federal relations.

“This student has been waiting nine months to be done with administrative processing,” he said. “At that point, it really becomes a black hole. It becomes impossible to get information. ... The student just really has to wait and hope.”

Citing long waits, denials and visa cancellations that take away from teaching time and academic progress, presidents and chancellors from nearly 30 colleges and universities in Illinois are pushing for lawmakers to do more to help international students and scholars who face new obstacles tied to immigration policy.