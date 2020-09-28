Former ComEd VP expected to plead guilty in bribery scheme

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former ComEd executive is scheduled to plead guilty this week in a bribery conspiracy case alleging he helped arrange payments to allies of powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan to influence legislation in Springfield.

Fidel Marquez, a longtime lobbyist and former senior vice president of governmental affairs at ComEd, is so far the only person charged in what the utility has admitted in court was a yearslong scheme to win Madigan’s support.

Marquez, who was charged three weeks ago in a one-count criminal information, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland, court records show.

The hearing comes on the same day a special legislative committee in Springfield is slated to hear testimony about the scheme from a current ComEd executive. The committee has also sought the testimony of Madigan and a number of lobbyists and former ComEd officials implicated in the bribery case, but all have declined.

Federal prosecutors have said their ongoing investigation shows ComEd sought to influence legislation in Springfield by making payments to Madigan associates and approved lobbyists, some of whom did little or no actual work for the company.