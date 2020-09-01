Former SafeSpeed executive who wore FBI wire charged with bribery conspiracy involving Oak Lawn red light camera scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former executive for a red light camera company who wore a wire for the FBI as part of a sprawling public corruption investigation was charged Monday with bribery conspiracy in an alleged scheme to get cameras installed in Oak Lawn.

The one-count criminal information alleges that Omar Maani, who was co-owner of clout-heavy SafeSpeed LLC, conspired with longtime political operative Patrick Doherty and another sales agent for the company to pay $4,000 in bribes in exchange for the official support of an Oak Lawn trustee to add cameras at additional intersections.

Defendants who are charged via a criminal information -- as opposed to a grand jury indictment -- typically plan to plead guilty. Neither Maani nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment Monday. An arraignment in federal court had not yet been scheduled.

The charges mark the first official identification of Maani, a Burr Ridge businessman who was one of SafeSpeed’s founders and biggest rainmakers, as the FBI’s cooperating source, though the Tribune and other media outlets previously had identified him.

Maani’s cooperation with federal authorities already has led to charges against a number of Democratic politicians and power players, including Doherty, Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta, and then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval.