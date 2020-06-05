Former state representative says feds interviewed him on lobbying activities, consultant fees he got from Madigan-connected ComEd lobbyists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo said Thursday he was interviewed last fall by the FBI regarding lobbying activities and separate consultant fees paid to him by two ComEd lobbyists with ties to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The FBI’s interview of Acevedo, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, took place as federal authorities investigated the lobbying practices of ComEd and Exelon and kept pressing forward with a widespread corruption probe that reached from Chicago’s City Hall to the Illinois statehouse.

Acevedo, a former police officer, told the Tribune Thursday he worked as a consultant paid by John Bradley, a former House Democrat from Marion who was a contract lobbyist for ComEd until last November. Acevedo said he previously worked as a consultant in a similar role for lobbyist Shaw Decremer, a former Democratic House staffer and campaign operative ousted from the speaker’s political organization following complaints that he was abusive.

Bradley paid as much as $5,000 a month, Acevedo said. But Acevedo said he worked for Bradley less than a year, an arrangement that ended two or more years ago.