Former vehicle services administrator indicted for fraud

Using her administrative power and without permission of her superior, Wanzo allegedly told staff to start accepting cash for sales tax payments -- changing the Secretary of State's no-cash policy -- and to deliver the cash to her in a yellow envelope at the end of the day, the indictment said.

She also directed staff to submit customer complaints to her rather than to her superiors, prosecutors said.

Wanzo faces three counts of mail fraud, one count of theft and one count of intentional misapplication of Secretary of State fees.

"We applaud the extensive work of our Inspector General Jim Burns and his staff in uncovering and providing evidence and documents to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office, and their continued cooperation and support," Druker said in a statement. "This shows the importance of having a strong, independent Inspector General to root out corruption and other unacceptable conduct."

This wasn't the first time she had been accused of stealing money. In 1992, Wanzo was convicted in federal courts for stealing more than $233,000 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville when she worked as a secretary in the bursar's office.