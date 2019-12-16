Foundation to honor mother and son stays strong

CHANA — The world only got to know Amos Patrick Meyer for 3 years, but in the 3 years since his tragic passing, and that of his mother Maggie Rosko Meyer, their memories live on with unique and creative opportunities to educate local children.

The Maggie & Amos Foundation was incorporated with the goal of memorializing the lives of the mother and son, who died Oct. 19, 2016 following a fire at their Byron home which investigators say was intentionally set by Maggie’s ex-husband. He is charged with their murders.

Classroom grants were presented Nov. 5 to 12 teachers in a ceremony at the Chana Education Center for the foundation’s 2019 endeavor.

Meyer was a middle school teacher at Chana, and her boss, assistant principal Lynn Kalnins, helped spearhead the organization of the foundation.

“One of the purposes of the foundation is to be able to share her legacy of helping others and supporting the community, which was a very valuable project for her,” Kalnins said. “She was a wonderful teacher, she was fun to work with, and was always very creative and innovative.”