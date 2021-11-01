 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Freeze Warning issued; here's how low it could go tonight

  • 0

LINCOLN — Temperatures could drop to 29 degrees overnight, the National Weather Service said in an alert.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said. 

To prevent pipes from bursting, they should be “wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly." 

Cold temperatures are also forecast in the Chicago area. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis and announced support for a $250 million state investment over the next three years to implement the Reimagine Public Safety plan, which his office described as a data-driven and community-based violence prevention initiative.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists identify what drives Alzheimer's progress in the brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News