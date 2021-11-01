Freeze Warning issued; here's how low it could go tonight

LINCOLN — Temperatures could drop to 29 degrees overnight, the National Weather Service said in an alert.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.

To prevent pipes from bursting, they should be “wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly."

Cold temperatures are also forecast in the Chicago area.

