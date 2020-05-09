Friday night, McHenry Outdoor Theater packed ‘em in (socially distanced cars, of course). Is this the rebirth of the drive-in?

Bill Smith of Bollingbrook, a few cars down, is no newbie. He and his family visit drive-ins all over the place, though this is Bill’s first time at the McHenry.

His car is fully loaded: There’s a crock pot set up by the hood, along with a pizza maker. An American flag hangs from the car grille.

“It didn’t matter what was playing,” Smith said. “As long as it was kid-friendly.” He remembers his first drive-in as a kid, in pajamas, in 1971: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” at the I-80 Outdoor Theatre in Tinley Park, a month after it opened for business. (It’s been gone since 1987.)

“I think if everyone uses good judgment,” Smith said, “like they’re doing here tonight, it’s great. We’re keeping our space, keeping to ourselves, washing our hands. We’re not all bunched up together. We need to get out and start being Americans again. And I can’t think of anything more American than the drive-in."

A golf cart glides by, carrying buckets of plastic-wrapped popcorn, hot dogs and drinks. Reopening under COVID-19-related regulations, Dehn said, required closing the concession stand, stripping the menu to the essentials and converting to delivery service, so that the customers stay in their vehicles.