Friday night, McHenry Outdoor Theater packed ‘em in (socially distanced cars, of course). Is this the rebirth of the drive-in?

You may remember the last shot of “Field of Dreams," a movie which, for sheer poetic justice, should probably end up on the schedule this summer at the McHenry Outdoor Theater.
It’s the shot of all the cars at dusk, lined up, waiting to get a taste of a great American tradition. Remember it?
That’s how it was Friday night along North Chapel Hill Road and along Lincoln Road in McHenry, about an hour northwest of Chicago. Hundreds of cars, trying to get into the drive-in. After successfully negotiating his business’s status upward, from “non-essential” to “essential," theater owner Scott M. Dehn got the go-ahead to reopen his drive-in.
He built his case and the people came.
Judging from Friday night — chilly temperatures, in the low 30s, but warm in other ways — drive-ins operating within Illinois’ reopening regulations just might help us get through this pandemic, a few hundred cars at a time.
The first two cars, Dehn said Friday night before showtime, arrived at 10:30 a.m. Friday, eight hours before the box office was supposed to open. (The lines along the access roads were causing some traffic issues, so they opened earlier than scheduled Friday.)
"I thought they had car trouble or something!” Dehn said about the earliest arrivals. The 350-car capacity was reached by 6 p.m. (In non-pandemic circumstances the drive-in accommodates 750 vehicles.)
Everybody got in free Friday. Earlier this week Dehn heard from Ray Scarpelli, Jr., of Ray Chevrolet and Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Fox Lake.
“So Ray, the owner, calls me,” Dehn said, “and he says: ‘We’re really excited about the theater opening. We’d love to be a part of it. What if we bought everybody’s admission on Friday?' What a good guy.”
Dehn booked a Universal Studios “stone age” double feature: “The Flintstones” (1994) followed by “Jurassic Park” (1993).
“People were just dying to get out,” said Annabelle Izaguirre of Antioch, accompanied by her daughters, four-year-old Ava and two-year-old Stella. “I love it! People finally come out for something? It’s nice. We were ready."
In the back of their hatchback, Stella’s right shoe plopped onto the ground. Ava did the play-by-play. “My sister keeps throwing stuff down there, and then she has to go get it, but really I have to go get it for her, and I want to stay in the truck! But she wants me to go get it!” The girls smile. They seem happy to be somewhere than home.
One row down and six cars over, Richard Gregor and Erica Butz of Rockford are on a date. “I’ve been to a drive-in before, but this is the first time we’ve been to one together," Gregor said.
“Just to get out of the house,” Butz said. “I’ve never been to one before.”
Bill Smith of Bollingbrook, a few cars down, is no newbie. He and his family visit drive-ins all over the place, though this is Bill’s first time at the McHenry.
His car is fully loaded: There’s a crock pot set up by the hood, along with a pizza maker. An American flag hangs from the car grille.
“It didn’t matter what was playing,” Smith said. “As long as it was kid-friendly.” He remembers his first drive-in as a kid, in pajamas, in 1971: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” at the I-80 Outdoor Theatre in Tinley Park, a month after it opened for business. (It’s been gone since 1987.)
“I think if everyone uses good judgment,” Smith said, “like they’re doing here tonight, it’s great. We’re keeping our space, keeping to ourselves, washing our hands. We’re not all bunched up together. We need to get out and start being Americans again. And I can’t think of anything more American than the drive-in."
A golf cart glides by, carrying buckets of plastic-wrapped popcorn, hot dogs and drinks. Reopening under COVID-19-related regulations, Dehn said, required closing the concession stand, stripping the menu to the essentials and converting to delivery service, so that the customers stay in their vehicles.
By 8:30 p.m. it was dark, and the stars twinkled on cue. Car radios were tuned to 89.9 FM, listening the oldies on the theater’s transmission: “Help!" and “Last Kiss" and “Where Did Our Love Go.” Then came the throwback movie trailers on the screen: “Forrest Gump,” “The Sandlot,” “Dumb and Dumber.” Dehn’s voice popped onto the radio, thanking everyone for turning out. “It’s been a difficult couple of months for everybody. But it’s really nice to see some smiling faces. Well. Smiling faces behind the masks.”
May the Fourth be with you: 20 reasons we love Star Wars
What do we mean when we talk about “Star Wars” now?
Do we still mean the movies? Or do we mean the culture that sprouted up around it almost 40 years ago and refuses to go away? Are we talking about planets and monsters from the imagination of George Lucas?
Or the ancillary empire that sprung from those first blockbusters, bedsheets and video games and TV series and amusement park rides? With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opening in December, these questions are about to get even more complicated. The new films, and the films after that, set to arrive annually, until the earth is extinguished by the sun, are post-Lucas enterprises, akin to Disneyland continuing on after Disney. Quite literally: Disney bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012 and does not plan to put the franchise into carbonite. So it seems we need to recognize that, when we talk about liking “Star Wars” now, we are talking about a massive subculture within pop culture itself.
So, here are what I consider the 20 best things about “Star Wars,” culture-wide.
1. Han Solo
Scoundrel, wise-cracker, audience surrogate. Everything that first captured the audience is contained in the unhurried, borderline uninvested performance of Harrison Ford, who, like the character itself, regards everything going on around him as sometimes silly, sometimes serious, but generally kind of fun.
2. "The Empire Strikes Back"
A franchise gains gravitas, all of the good guys get their butts kicked endlessly and a series that had been as fizzy as a matinee serial turned compelling. “Dr. Zhivago” in space.
3. "Star Wars" bedhseets
Of all the “Star Wars” merchandise in the universe, maybe the most personal. Regardless if you were tucked under a “Phantom Menace” comforter or rested your head on “Return of the Jedi” painterly designs, repeated wallpaper-style across a plush canvas, remain a dream, for your dreams.
4. "Star Wars" parodies
A vein so delightful it is its own genre. Mel Brooks (“Spaceballs”), MAD magazine, “Friends,” “South Park,” “Family Guy,” “Robot Chicken,” even Woody Allen (“Deconstructing Harry”) mined the innate silliness of the material. As Mark Hamill once sang on “The Simpsons”: “Luke be a Jedi tonight.”
5. Darth Vader
Tall, dark and intimidating, the Darth Lord of the Sith, a.k.a. Anakin, reset the bar for villainy. The franchise itself is actually his story. One caveat: Without his helmet, did he have to look like Uncle Fester?
6. Chewbacca’s growl
The indelible work of sound designer Ben Burtt, who recorded bears, badgers, lions, sea lions, camels and walruses, mixing the vocal performance of each animal with an ear for pain, anger or joy.
7. The brass blast of John Williams’ main theme
An invigorating trumpet fanfare that segues into a surge of London Symphony Orchestra strings and, in roughly two seconds, creates a shorthand for the series.
8. The 501st Legion
You know those intensely detailed, Stormtrooper-suited devotees who attend every “Star Wars” movie opening (and toy release, and flank “Weird Al” Yankovic in concert)? That’s an 18-year-old service organization, with several thousands of members worldwide, whose charity work has become legend.
9. Carrie Fisher
The cinnamon-bun hair provides the iconography but the actress herself, on screen and off, with a strong sense of irony, remains a study in how to play a smart, tough woman in a largely male galaxy.
10. The concept paintings of Ralph McQuarrie
Commissioned by Lucas in the mid-’70s to give some flesh to his conceptually questionable script, McQuarrie, a former tech illustrator for Boeing originally from Gary, Ind., gave the universe a shape, and deserves a lot of credit for the design of Darth Vader, C-3PO, etc.
11. "Lego Star Wars" The Complete Saga"
Best “Star Wars” video game ever? Certainly the most sardonic, a Lego re-working of iconic moments that doesn’t insult the puzzle-solving skills of kids or adults, and plays almost like a piece of found art, a radical interpretation of one pop-culture material by another.
12. "Star Wars" pet costumes
Created by venerable New York costume company Rubie’s. Cleverly disguised any Irish Setter as an Imperial Walker or any corgi as an Ewok.
13. John Barry’s sets in the original trilogy
From the cool hallways of the Death Star to the cavernous hangars to the griminess of the Millennium Falcon, his vision was a mixture of the cobbled-together and the crassly sleek, telegraphing a sense of social order to the universe.
14. General Grievous
The prequel trilogy was not entirely the creative bust that conventional wisdom assumes. Grievous, a kind of cyborg praying mantis with a touch of Snidely Whiplash, was inspired fun.
15. The packaging design for Kenner’s “Star Wars” toy line
For a handful of years, those simple stark black backgrounds and silver racing lines became so ubiquitous — and remain so, in retro form, in many a toy store — the aesthetic can still be found online as a meme, with a transporting, madeleine-like impact.
16. The Han Solo freezing scene in “Empire”
Princess Leia says: “I love you.” Han says: “I know.”
17. “Star Wars Rebels” on Disney XD
rguably the most enjoyable, underrated “Star Wars” series since the original trilogy. It’s feather-light fluff that recaptures the sense of humor, and casual zippiness, of the 1970s.
18. Star Destroyers
The Empire’s flying-V battleships, elegantly imposing.
19. Ewan McGregor's light saber sounds
While shooting “The Phantom Menace,” the actor was so thrilled to slip into his childhood dreams he habitually made the familiar light saber hum while swinging his prop around on set (sounds that had to be replaced later with the actual sound effect). A fan’s enthusiasm turns meta.
20. Anticipation
Like Christmas morning, the wait for a new “Star Wars” movie, the long, teasing promise of greatness, has become as fun as the gift itself.
