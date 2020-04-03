FRIDAY UPDATE: The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois. What you need to know today.

The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, as the president is aggressively defending his response to the public health crisis.
The recommendations, still being finalized Thursday, were expected to apply to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. A person familiar with the White House coronavirus task force's discussion said officials would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home — for instance, at the grocery store or pharmacy. Medical-grade masks, particularly short-in-supply N95 masks, would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the proposed guidance before its public release.
President Donald Trump indicated he would support such a recommendation. “If people wanted to wear them, they can," he said.
“It’s not a bad idea, at least for a period of time,” Trump had said earlier in the week.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force's coordinator, told reporters the White House was concerned that the mask guidance would lead to a “false sense of security” for Americans. She said new data show that the administration's social-distancing guidelines were not being followed to the extent necessary to keep virus-related deaths to a minimum.