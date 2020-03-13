You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday update: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois
0 comments
breaking top story

Friday update: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus disease in Illinois.

Nationally, the spate of event cancellations intensified Thursday, with Disney shutting down theme parks, the NCAA calling off March Madness and Broadway theaters closing their doors in Manhattan. All the major professional sports announced they are halting play.

The escalating crisis sent U.S. stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. 

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Scroll down for a summary and check back for updates throughout the day. 

Do you have a story you would like to see us cover? Do you have a question about coronavirus and the response effort? Tell us about it. Email chris.coates@lee.net

VIDEO 

RELATED STORIES 

Pritzker asks sports teams to cancel games or bar fans

Central Illinois assisted living, senior centers take precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily

READ THE GUIDELINES: Pritzker mandates cancelling 'large-scale events' over 1,000 people for 30 days

Illinois colleges suspend in-person classes due to COVID-19

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News