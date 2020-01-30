Friends, colleagues remember Sangamon County coroner, former mayor who died in plane crash

"When she got elected, people tied her with Frank," Langfelder said. "And in reality, she blazed her own trail because she was a hard worker and really proved her dissenters wrong. She was a professional in that position and she raised the level of integrity there and service and gained the trust of individuals that they served."

Langfelder said Frank Edwards, who attempted to unseat him in last year's mayor's race, "helped the city navigate through another difficult time" when he served as interim mayor following Mayor Tim Davlin's passing in 2010.

"We recognize both Cinda and Frank for their public service and commitment to Springfield and Sangamon County," Langfelder said. "Our hearts go out to both families and join everyone in keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

Ward 9 Ald. Jim Donelan, who served as Davlin's executive assistant, said he first met Frank Edwards when he was an alderman, but "really got to know him during a time of tragedy" when he ascended to the mayor's office for a brief five-month tenure.

"We went through a difficult time at the city for a lot of reasons -- financially, the aftermath of Mayor Davlin's passing -- and Frank did his best to do what he believed was in the best interest of the city," Donelan said. "He made some hard decisions. And, quite frankly, I'm going to miss him."