Friends, family remember Aurora soldier Miguel Villalon killed in Afghanistan: 'He gave his life for everyone'

"He gave his life for everyone," she said. "My son will always be here with me."

The memorial was filled with presentations in Miguel's honor, from those who worked with him in the NJROTC program to those who never knew him, but got to know him from descriptions and stories from his mother.

One of the latter was Annette Johnson, East Aurora School Board president, who said she did not "have the honor of knowing Miguel."

"But because of the way he lived his life, and the way he gave his life, I will never forget him," she said.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin praised Villalon for his "bravery" and his "courage." He said he understood "the phrase service before self."

"As a solder, you volunteer, you stand up, you raise your hand ..." he said. "We will never forget; we must not forget."

To that end, the mayor presented Olivia Guzman Villalon with a Mayor's Award, and announced that from this day forward, Miguel's birthday, Dec. 31, would be known as Miguel Villalon Day in the city. He also said that beginning this year, the city will hold a special celebration around Memorial Day for Gold Star families in the city -- families who have lost someone in war.