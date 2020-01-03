Friends say goodbye to New Salem United Methodist Church

"I think it's sad," said Tapscott, who belongs to Peter Cartwright UMC in Pleasant Plains, where she lives. "But people are more mobile these days. They can get farther places. They go to the bigger churches where their children can worship with others.

"A lot of kids don't care about the history of things like they used to. They leave the area, so it's hard to keep that spirit going."

The church moved to its current location at Old Jacksonville Road and New Salem Road in 1868 before a tornado leveled the building in 1942. The church was rebuilt and dedicated a year later.

Alice Martin compiled a history of the church marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the new structure.

"The only thing left standing, they tell me, was the pulpit," said Martin, who lives on Star West Farm, about a quarter mile from the church "It was (in the middle of World War II) so lumber and nails were being rationed at that time, but all the neighbors donated materials, so that was fantastic."

Rev. Mary Louise Haxton served as pastor at New Salem from 1992 to 1995 when she was a student at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.