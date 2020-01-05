From elections to the fate of a future Chicago casino — what’s ahead in 2020

Illinois voters will also decide Gov. Pritzker’s graduated tax proposal

In November, Gov. Pritzker’s proposal to go from a flat income tax to a progressive or graduated income tax -- meaning taxes will rise as income levels do -- will be decided at the ballot box.

Expect a contentious and expensive fight -- and plenty of ads turning up on television and in our social media feeds. Pritzker so far has dumped $5 million of his own money into the effort as he argues it will put more of the tax burden on the wealthy -- while providing some relief to low-income residents. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is among the opponents; some are concerned this opens the door to other tax hikes.

A reminder: When voters cast their ballots this fall, they’ll be asked whether they favor a proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution to adopt a graduated income tax rate that would be based on the size of income, effectively scrapping the flat rate. It would require approval by 60% of those who vote on the issue, or a majority of those who vote in the election, to be adopted.

What’s ahead with the impeachment?

There’s a whole lot of uncertainty in the wake of the U.S. House approving articles of impeachment against President Trump.