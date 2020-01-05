From elections to the fate of a future Chicago casino — what’s ahead in 2020

Welcome to 2020, where the 2019 political hangover seems like it will linger for months.
Not to be a party pooper. The new year brings a fresh start -- a new view of drug use with Illinois opening the doors for legal recreational marijuana.
But there are also some cliffhangers from 2019 that may be resolved in 2020.
We should see the next chapter in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, which is currently stalled as congressional leaders bicker over the terms of a trial in the U.S. Senate. The trial is expected to unfold during an election year when voters will decide whether to give Trump a second term or bounce him after a polarizing first term.
Closer to home, we might see news in the sprawling federal public corruption probes that have given way to the indictments of one former and current Illinois lawmaker, as well as a sitting Chicago alderman.
Will Chicago get its casino legislation redo in 2020?
She struck out last year, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been lobbying state lawmakers for a do-over on the gambling legislation the Illinois General Assembly passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last year. While the measure opens the door to a Chicago casino, Lightfoot wants to rework the tax structure after a state-hired consultant declared it was so “onerous” that it would scare off would-be investors.
The details: As the law stands now, the city would collect a 33.3% tax on adjusted gross receipts from a Chicago casino while the state’s take would be based on a graduated tax rate ranging from 15% to 50%. But the study found this tax formula along with the fees would scare off operators because they’d see “at best a 1% or 2% return annually,” the report states.
Proposed amendment: In the fall veto session, state Rep. Bob Rita, a Democrat from south suburban Blue Island, offered up a city-backed amendment to the gambling legislation that would seemingly give operators a bigger piece of the pie. It didn’t go anywhere, but it’s expected to be in play this year when lawmakers return to work.
Instead of the city’s flat 33.3% rate, Rita proposed a graduated tax rate ranging from 10.5% to 34.7% on casino receipts; meantime, the state’s graduated rates would range from 12% to 40%, according to the bill. Click here to read the proposed amendment, and click here to read a Better Government Association “Fact Check” piece on the amended legislation, where reporter Kiannah Sepeda-Miller lays out the details on the latest proposal.
What Lightfoot says: “The city supports the legislation put forward by Representative Rita this fall as it would allow the needed changes to the existing gaming legislation,” Lightfoot spokeswoman Lauren Huffman said in a statement. “These changes would pave the way for hundreds of millions of annual revenues for Chicago’s underfunded police and fire pension funds, repatriating revenues currently lost across the border for the city and the state,” she said in a reference to casinos operating in the suburbs and Indiana and Wisconsin.
Status: The legislature could take up that measure later this year.
The politics: There are no guarantees on this one. Lightfoot is lobbying lawmakers, and there is some conventional wisdom that lawmakers will get on board knowing that Pritzker’s “Rebuild Illinois” statewide infrastructure plan relies on revenue from a Chicago casino.
Still, state Rep. Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat, said he thinks it could be a tough lift: “It’s going to be hard; it’s a big ask from the city of Chicago, there are other cities and gaming entities around the state who are coming in with their additional asks and putting together a package that pleases everyone is going to be a tough job.”
The background: Chicago vs. suburbs and downstate is always in play. The feeling is that no one in the city complained until after the legislation passed and that the city should at least try to market a casino under the existing tax structure before going to the legislature for a favor.
What else the legislature might do: The General Assembly is expected to take up several pieces of legislation on renewable energy and combating climate change; and we’ll see if Pritzker’s 16-member bipartisan ethics task force comes up with any toothy legislation amid an ongoing federal corruption probe that has ensnared Democratic politicians from Chicago City Hall to the Capitol in Springfield.
And expect some controversy, Harris says, as lawmakers approve funding for the state’s $3.5 billion hospital assessment program that directs money to Medicaid. Hospitals contribute to a pot of money that is then matched by the federal government and redistributed based on a complex formula. But a number of things could complicate -- and ultimately slash -- funds coming into hospitals including more patients seeking medical attention at outpatient services.
Key dates for the Illinois legislature
Jan. 19: The Illinois Senate will convene at noon to pick the chamber’s new leader with the impending retirement of Senate President John Cullerton.
Jan. 28: First day of the year that the House and Senate are in session.
Jan. 29: Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address.
Election year intrigue -- and we’re not just talking about the White House
Let’s start with Illinois’ March 17 primary: In blue Chicago and the collar counties, the election is decided in the Democratic primary. With that in mind, here is a look at a few of the hotly contested primary races:
Cook County state’s attorney’s race: Embattled incumbent Kim Foxx is facing three challengers in the Democratic field including U.S. Navy veteran and one-time assistant State’s Attorney Bill Conway, who’s family money is expected to keep him on the airwaves right up to Election Day. Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti and Donna More, a former county and federal prosecutor, also are running.
In the Southwest Side and suburbs, U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, of Western Springs, is trying to hold on to his 3rd Congressional District seat but faces a challenge from Marie Newman, a LaGrange Democrat who nearly unseated the social conservative in the 2018 primary. Two other Democrats are making a run for the seat, including Rush Darwish, of Palos Hills, and Charles Hughes, of Chicago.
We’ll be keeping a close watch on congressional races in Illinois’ 14th and 6th districts, home to the west and northwest suburbs, to see whether the freshmen Democrats can retain their seats. In the 2018 blue wave, relative political newcomers Lauren Underwood, of Naperville, and Sean Casten, of Downers Grove, knocked out GOP incumbents in what had once been reliably Republican territory. Both are facing competition this fall.
White House aspirations, Chicago ties: We’ll see whether Deval Patrick, who spent part of his childhood in Chicago, went on to become the first African American governor of Massachusetts and was a late entry in the crowded Democratic field of presidential candidates, will gain any kind of traction. That includes gathering enough signatures on nominating petitions to get on the March 17 ballot in Illinois. Today is the first day presidential candidates in both major parties can file petitions with the state election board. Click here for updates on which candidates have filed.
Joe Walsh, the former GOP congressman from suburban Mundelein turned conservative radio show host, also is making a long-shot bid to edge out Trump as the Republican nominee.
Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee: The July 13-16 gathering of delegates to formally pick the party’s presidential nominee may be 90 minutes to the north, but the Chicago region, particularly that stretch from the city limits to the suburbs up to the Wisconsin border, will play a role in the quadrennial event. Of the 57 state, district and international delegations attending the convention, 26 of them will be bunking at Illinois hotels.
Expect Mayor Lightfoot, who’s been talking regularly with the Democratic National Committee leadership for months about how she and the city can be of help, to grab some of the spotlight.
“The mayor plans to be in Milwaukee as a regional and national leader,” said Dave Mellet, a spokesman for Lightfoot’s political campaign.
Ahead of the convention, expect the Democratic candidates to court Lightfoot’s endorsement as the freshman mayor’s national footprint continues to grow and presidential hopefuls work to garner the African American vote.
What about Gov. J.B. Pritzker? The Spin asked the governor’s office about what role Pritzker will play in the Democratic National Convention, but his communications and politics staffs didn’t have any answers, citing only his work to bring the convention to the Midwest, how the region intends to be a good host and how the event will be good for Illinois businesses.
Illinois voters will also decide Gov. Pritzker’s graduated tax proposal
In November, Gov. Pritzker’s proposal to go from a flat income tax to a progressive or graduated income tax -- meaning taxes will rise as income levels do -- will be decided at the ballot box.
Expect a contentious and expensive fight -- and plenty of ads turning up on television and in our social media feeds. Pritzker so far has dumped $5 million of his own money into the effort as he argues it will put more of the tax burden on the wealthy -- while providing some relief to low-income residents. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is among the opponents; some are concerned this opens the door to other tax hikes.
A reminder: When voters cast their ballots this fall, they’ll be asked whether they favor a proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution to adopt a graduated income tax rate that would be based on the size of income, effectively scrapping the flat rate. It would require approval by 60% of those who vote on the issue, or a majority of those who vote in the election, to be adopted.
What’s ahead with the impeachment?
There’s a whole lot of uncertainty in the wake of the U.S. House approving articles of impeachment against President Trump.
USA Today brings us up to date: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has withheld sending the articles of impeachment to her Senate counterparts over a lack of information regarding how the trial would be conducted. The details and rules of how a Senate trial would function haven’t even been announced, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying in December he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ’remain at an impasse.' ”
The USA Today piece also offers up the complicating factors: “Senators are the jurors in a president’s impeachment trial ... and five of Trump’s jurors are also running for president,” which will occupy a lot of time they would otherwise use campaigning.
