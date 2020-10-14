From hero to bum in a flash: How an Illinois politician’s shoebox of money exposed the rot of corruption

When Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell’s body was found Oct. 11, 1970, in a Rochester, Minn., hotel room, political heavyweights tripped all over one another offering bipartisan tributes to the powerful Downstate official.

The Tribune reported how Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, a fellow Democrat, predicted the 68-year-old Powell "will be recognized as a major figure in the history of the state." The chairman of the Illinois Republican Party noted: "His lengthy tenure in office was evidence of the warmth people felt for him." Powell was elected to the Illinois Legislature in the 1930s and rose to become speaker of the House before being elected secretary of state in 1965. He held that office until his death.

Lt. Gov. Paul Simon, a Democrat and the gold standard of an honest public servant, said: "Powell has been in the forefront of nearly every battle that has brought help to the helpless and given hope to the young and old." Former President Harry Truman was an honorary pallbearer for Powell, the Tribune reported, observing: "Besides being friends, the two Democrats were alike in their personalities -- folksy, quick witted, and fast to anger, but much loved by those who knew them -- regardless of politics."