From POW camps to a forced march, this Illinois veteran is a World War II survivor

After the German Messerschmitt 109 fighter plane hit Teichgraeber's bomber, the crew realized the B-24 could not be saved and they had to parachute.

Teichgraeber was captured and taken to Frankfurt in central Germany and then to a POW camp in what was then known as East Prussia. Three other non-commissioned crew members also were sent to this camp.

In July 1945, he recalls hearing Russian gunfire as the Germans moved him to a POW camp in Poland. It was during this transfer that he was separated from his B-24 crewmates.

In early February 1945, the Germans forced Teichgraeber and about 2,000 other POWs to march hundreds of miles across northern Poland and northern Germany toward the Elbe River. There wasn't much food. They slept in fields and barns in the winter weather, and they suffered from frostbite and dysentery.

"It was rough," Teichgraeber said.

They eventually made it to a POW camp near the Elbe River but they only stayed there for about five days before the march resumed.

After nearly 65 days on the march, Teichgraeber and a friend from Texas, John Bulla, were able to escape when a disturbance occurred during a head count. They slipped into a barn and, on the next day, were rescued by British soldiers.