Funeral announced for Jared Seggerman; 'The kid didn't know a stranger'

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. will be private at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home (Minonk) Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Minonk Township Cemetery.

A lunch will be held afterward at the West Park pavilion in Minonk.

"We would love to have any and all of his friends attend," Christ Seggerman said. "We want to celebrate his life. That's what he'd want."

Jared Seggerman grew to his 6-foot-4 frame late in high school. But his outgoing personality was there from Day One.

"A teacher in school once asked me to talk to Jared about talking in class all day long," his mother said. "She had moved him several times, but it didn't work because he was friends with everyone. He said, 'Mom, they talk to me first so it's only nice of me to talk back.' Couldn't argue with that."

Jared loved football and fishing and was a member of both the football and bass fishing teams at Fieldcrest High School.