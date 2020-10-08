Gail's Pumpkin Patch to host giant pumpkin winner

BEASON — Gail's Pumpkin Patch will host the winner of the 2020 Illinois Giant Pumpkin Winner.
The winning pumpkin, weighing in at 1,673 pounds from Clinton resident Henry Baitman, will be hosted on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Officials with Gail's Pumpkin Patch say Baitman's pumpkin is the fifth-largest ever grown in Illinois.
The pumpkin needed 100 gallons of water each day and grew for 105 days.
