Glimmers of hope: Gold coin, gold bar dropped in Salvation Army kettles in season of rising need and dwindling donations

“In the Metropolitan Division, 70% of the Salvation Army’s funds for the entire year are raised during the Christmas season,” she said. “The money donated in the Red Kettles funds food, emergency assistance, shelter and programs year-round at our 28 corps community centers.”

Tri-City, the area Smith has overseen since last summer, includes Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles and has a goal of $195,000 during the Red Kettle drive. Smith worries it’s a goal that won’t be met because the pandemic has decimated so many industries and the Salvation Army is seeing countless families in need for the first time in their lives.

“We’re going to need to raise much more than our goal in order to meet the needs of the extra people counting on us this year,” he said. “We’re seeing more cases, more guests than we’ve seen in the past and the faces are changing. It’s people who’ve never had to ask for help before who are coming through the door. People who’ve told us they’ve always been the ones who are donating and never receiving help. They’re extremely humbled by it, they’re definitely not used to being on this end of things.”