Glimmers of hope: Gold coin, gold bar dropped in Salvation Army kettles in season of rising need and dwindling donations

The Salvation Army got a few glimmers of hope this past weekend as it faces unprecedented need and dwindling donations.
A gold coin and a gold bar were anonymously donated at separate red kettles Saturday, according to Salvation Army spokeswoman Katie Heinz Pfingsten. A $50 American Gold Eagle coin was donated at a Jewel in Bartlett and the gold bar was dropped in a kettle outside a Jewel in Mundelein. Each is valued at $1,800 to $1,900.
Lt. Scott Smith, with the Salvation Army’s Tri-City Corps, said the gifts offer some reassurance that things may not be as dire this year as first thought.
“It 100% gives me hope. Every year, every Salvation Army corps is going, ‘I hope we can make our goal this year,’ ” he said. “But the reality this year is, I hope we can make our goal and then some, and that God will continue to provide what we need in order to help the people that we’re helping.”
His corps will get the proceeds from the coin since donations serve the communities where they’re made. “The gold coin is huge,” he said. “That’s more money than would come in on multiple kettles on a regular day.”
Nearly three-quarters of the Salvation Army’s annual budget typically is made up of donations from the winter Red Kettle drive. So far, the money collected in the kettles is down 50% for the year in the Metropolitan Division, which runs from Rockford to Lake County, Indiana, according to Heinz Pfingsten.
“In the Metropolitan Division, 70% of the Salvation Army’s funds for the entire year are raised during the Christmas season,” she said. “The money donated in the Red Kettles funds food, emergency assistance, shelter and programs year-round at our 28 corps community centers.”
Tri-City, the area Smith has overseen since last summer, includes Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles and has a goal of $195,000 during the Red Kettle drive. Smith worries it’s a goal that won’t be met because the pandemic has decimated so many industries and the Salvation Army is seeing countless families in need for the first time in their lives.
“We’re going to need to raise much more than our goal in order to meet the needs of the extra people counting on us this year,” he said. “We’re seeing more cases, more guests than we’ve seen in the past and the faces are changing. It’s people who’ve never had to ask for help before who are coming through the door. People who’ve told us they’ve always been the ones who are donating and never receiving help. They’re extremely humbled by it, they’re definitely not used to being on this end of things.”
Smith believes the coronavirus has made people less likely to shop in person — and less likely to pass a kettle or want to handle cash or stand near a stranger to make a donation. There also are fewer kettle sites because there have been fewer volunteers this year.
“People are nervous and the numbers of volunteers are much smaller as people are afraid to be in contact with others,” he said. “Generally, volunteers are people who tend to have more time on their hands, such as retirees, and of course, they’re aware that their age puts them at heightened risk.”
Digital donations are helping to make up the gap, Smith said. The ability to pay by scanning a QR code was introduced last year and refined for this season. Visitors who don’t carry cash can point their phone toward the code to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or by credit card.
“It gives me hope for humanity in general that during this time — when so many people are hurting, even those that are giving to our kettles or our organization are hurting in some way — that people are invested in us being able to help people as we have for well over 100 years,” Smith said.
“It’s moving that people have faith that if they take whatever amount that they can afford to give, that the Salvation Army is going to do the most good with it.”
