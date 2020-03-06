Going to O’Hare? Here's what's being done there to safeguard against coronavirus

CHICAGO — Chicago’s two airports and the Metra commuter railroad say they are taking extra steps to guard against the new coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.

The Chicago Transit Authority is not doing anything out of the ordinary to respond to the virus, but is monitoring the situation.

Chicago Department of Aviation workers have increased the frequency of surface cleaning in high traffic areas at O’Hare and Midway airports, spokesman Matthew McGrath said.

Since January, the department has installed 109 hand sanitizer dispensers at O’Hare, including in its food courts, bringing the total to more than 325 in all four terminals. Hand sanitizers also are being installed at Midway, McGrath said.

McGrath said the department is providing information on safety measures to employees, and giving the same tips to travelers through social media and digital displays.

