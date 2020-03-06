Going to O’Hare? Here's what's being done there to safeguard against coronavirus

CHICAGO — Chicago’s two airports and the Metra commuter railroad say they are taking extra steps to guard against the new coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.
The Chicago Transit Authority is not doing anything out of the ordinary to respond to the virus, but is monitoring the situation.
Chicago Department of Aviation workers have increased the frequency of surface cleaning in high traffic areas at O’Hare and Midway airports, spokesman Matthew McGrath said.
Since January, the department has installed 109 hand sanitizer dispensers at O’Hare, including in its food courts, bringing the total to more than 325 in all four terminals. Hand sanitizers also are being installed at Midway, McGrath said.
McGrath said the department is providing information on safety measures to employees, and giving the same tips to travelers through social media and digital displays.
A growing number of U.S. businesses, colleges and consumers have scaled back travel in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 14 people in the U.S. and infected more than 200.
United Airlines on Wednesday became the first major U.S. airline to say it was making broad cuts to both domestic and international flights. JetBlue has also announced plans to cancel flights.
Metra regularly cleans cars with disinfectants, but spokesman Michael Gillis said the commuter railroad has asked cleaning crews to pay special attention to high-touch areas such as handrails, armrests and doors.
Crews also are being asked to focus on disinfecting “high-touch” surfaces at stations, Gillis said. Metra has added to its supply of hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes and disinfectants so that workers have enough, Gillis said.
A CTA spokesperson said in an email that the CTA cleans its vehicles daily, and also does “deep cleans” every two weeks, which are more comprehensive and detailed cleanings.