Going to St. Louis? Expect heavy traffic on this bridge

Motorists driving into Illinois from St. Louis should expect traffic delays during rush hour beginning as soon as April and lasting through early October.

The three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 will close, as will the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis.

Weather permitting, the closures are expected to begin April 1, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The department needs to close the lanes and ramps to replace bridge decks on the eastbound portion of the interstate.

Additionally, the ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound Interstate 55/64 will remain closed. It closed on Feb. 22.

IDOT expects the closures to cause serious traffic delays during rush hour and urges motorists to plan alternate routes. The Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge is a good alternative. The department also recommended carpooling, taking public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into consideration.