Going to St. Louis? There's a big road project in the Metro East

The funding for the program comes from the state's gambling expansion, increased fees at the driver's services office, doubling of the gas tax and a higher tax on tobacco.

WHAT ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVE ROUTES?

IDOT officials are recommending drivers use Illinois 3, 15, 157, 158, 159 and 161 as alternate routes during the first phase of construction.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials are recommending that drivers prepare before the project begins by plotting out the best possible route for their day-to-day travel. Cumby said Illinois 157 will most likely see the biggest increase in traffic and cautioned drivers to prepare for that possibility.

IDOT is also working with area truckers, rerouting any truck traffic out of the area as another safety measure.

It will be monitoring the alternative routes as time goes on with the help of drones and Illinois State Police. That information could lead to adjustments to the alternate routes, Cumby said.

"We'll be providing media updates to let everyone know which routes are being overused and which routes are maybe being underutilized can could take more capacity," he said.