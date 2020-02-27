Goodbye, Columbus Day. Chicago Public Schools ends holiday in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Columbus Day will no longer be observed in Chicago Public Schools.

Following similar moves in other school districts and cities, the Chicago Board of Education voted Wednesday to drop Columbus’ name from the October school holiday in favor of an observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

CPS had been using both names in its calendar to refer to the day off.

“I’m asking for this amendment because I believe it’s the board’s responsibility to lead on this issue," board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland said. “While I know that CPS has been in talks and is working on responsive curriculum, I would like to accelerate the full transition to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Todd-Breland said that as a historian, the name is both personally and professionally important to her, adding, “I believe in the transformative potential of culturally responsive education.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Though no other board members spoke against the name change, two voted against it: Lucino Sotelo and Dwayne Truss both voted no. The other five board members, including President Miguel del Valle, backed the move.

Members of the Italian-American community have been among the most critical of the movement to stop celebrating Christopher Columbus.