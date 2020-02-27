Goodbye, Columbus Day. Chicago Public Schools ends holiday in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Columbus Day will no longer be observed in Chicago Public Schools.
Following similar moves in other school districts and cities, the Chicago Board of Education voted Wednesday to drop Columbus’ name from the October school holiday in favor of an observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
CPS had been using both names in its calendar to refer to the day off.
“I’m asking for this amendment because I believe it’s the board’s responsibility to lead on this issue," board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland said. “While I know that CPS has been in talks and is working on responsive curriculum, I would like to accelerate the full transition to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”
Todd-Breland said that as a historian, the name is both personally and professionally important to her, adding, “I believe in the transformative potential of culturally responsive education.”
Though no other board members spoke against the name change, two voted against it: Lucino Sotelo and Dwayne Truss both voted no. The other five board members, including President Miguel del Valle, backed the move.
Members of the Italian-American community have been among the most critical of the movement to stop celebrating Christopher Columbus.
Andrea Mitchell, one audience member who spoke in favor of the change in CPS Wednesday addressed that viewpoint, noting she herself in the granddaughter of Italian immigrants, so she empathizes with "the objection to renaming Columbus Day that are rooted in wanting to celebrate our heritage.”
But Mitchell, a CPS parent, said there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Italian Americans who represent “core Chicago values,” ticking off a list of scientists, labor and civil rights leaders, artists and musicians who can be studied in schools for contributions to history they’ve made “without the erasure and decimation of the history and culture of others.”
In Chicago, Columbus still has a large presence, including an annual Columbus Day parade, prominent statues of him in Grant Park and in Little Italy and Columbus Drive.
“This effort is in no way anti-Italian or in any way intended to bring any ill will to our Italian brothers and sisters who were wrongly discriminated against in previous decades," said Sarah Dennis, another community member who spoke in favor of the change.