GOP lawmakers criticize Gov. Pritzker's coronavirus response, media 'hype'

"... My only concern is some of that stuff just doesn't make sense. Why not close grocery stores also? Why only restaurants and bars? I don't see how closing A and pushing people to B is going to solve the problem. And it will create further problems, especially economic and financial problems, especially for hourly workers."

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said during a news conference on Monday that she was disappointed to hear criticism of the governor's response to the pandemic -- a response crafted by public health experts.

"This puts my community at social determinant risk even more than it was before," Martell said of the comments from Cabello and Stewart. "When you start talking about economics and school closures and disruption and everything -- that is terrible. We're not making these recommendations with the idea that this is not intended to help."

County Board Chairman Frank Haney and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, who were also at the news conference, said they, too, were disappointed with the statements made by the trio of lawmakers.

"Right now is not the time for politics. ... Right now is the time for leadership," McNamara said.