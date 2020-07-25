GOP lawmakers want hearings into Illinois Department of Employment Security

More recently, there have been reports of people receiving unemployment benefits who didn't apply for them. Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said that even U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, received one of the fraudulent debt cards.

The fraudulent benefits apparently is part of a nationwide scheme, but the Republican lawmakers said it is further evidence of problems at IDES.

"IDES is broken. The time for excuses is over," said Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva.

Butler and other lawmakers said legislative committees should hold hearings to get to the bottom of why the problems at IDES aren't being resolved.

"The governor needs to own up to this," Butler said. "We need to have public hearings. We need to get questions answered today."

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said the federal government could get involved with the oversight since federal money is involved.

"Somebody needs to be held accountable," he said.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said David and other Republican congressmen oppose the extension of the additional $600 unemployment benefit awarded because of the pandemic.