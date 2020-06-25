Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces $50M in state grants for broadband projects across Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $50 million in state grants for broadband projects Tuesday, which will expand internet access for thousands of businesses, homes and farms across Illinois.

The state grants will be combined with $65 million in matching funds for a total of $115 million for 28 projects spread across the state, aimed at bringing broadband to more than 26,000 homes, farms and businesses.

The first round of funding will send nearly $1.9 million to Cook County for a project to expand the Chicago Southland Fiber Network’s high-speed connectivity to additional underserved communities, including education campus facilities with limited online resources.

Pritzker last year signed into law a massive statewide infrastructure plan, coined “Rebuild Illinois,” which dedicates $400 million to increasing access to high-speed internet connectivity across the state.

Pritzker’s goal in the “Connect Illinois” broadband expansion plan aims to create “near ubiquitous broadband access” across the state. Much of the broadband funding announced Wednesday is destined for downstate projects.