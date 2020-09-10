Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces funding to connect 1,300 unemployed residents with training and jobs, some in coronavirus response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined local officials in Rockford on Thursday to announce a nearly $17 million effort to connect roughly 1,300 people who are unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic with training and jobs, including temporary jobs assisting with the response to COVID-19.

Two federal grants totaling $16.6 million will be distributed to a dozen local workforce agencies across the state to help train and employ out-of-work residents for jobs such as contact tracing, building sanitation, temperature screening, and food preparation and distribution. Priority will be given to applicants who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The federal funding “will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that’s twofold: returning more of our residents to the jobs that they know and also simultaneously addressing new economic demand brought on by COVID-19,” Pritzker said.

The federally funded program will reach only a minute portion of unemployed Illinois residents, however.

During the week ending Aug. 29, the most recent for which data is available, more than 26,000 initial unemployment claims were filed with the Illinois Department of Employment Security. As of July, there were nearly 500,000 fewer jobs in Illinois compared with the same period last year.

