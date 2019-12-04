Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends social equity measures in recreational pot bill, tamps down expectations for Jan. 1 launch

Toi Hutchinson, a former Democratic state senator who co-sponsored the legalization bill and is now Pritzker’s top adviser on marijuana policy, took umbrage with the idea that the state isn’t doing enough to create equity in the industry.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “Stating it as such is actually a slap in the face to all of the incredible work that happened with both the Black Caucus and the Latino Caucus at the state level.”

The Pritzker administration’s goal is to get the industry up and running while ensuring that existing marijuana businesses, which are predominantly white-owned, don’t monopolize the new market.

In addition to licenses available to existing medical pot companies, the state will award up to 75 new dispensary licenses by May 1, with extra consideration given to so-called social equity applications -- those with ties to communities that have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. Revenue generated from the existing industry will fund low-interest loans to help those new businesses get off the ground.

The application period for the new licenses begins Tuesday and closes Jan. 2.