Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends tougher COVID restrictions in letter to Illinois chambers

"My concern here is that the casinos are still allowed to be open, still have people inside, and only required to follow the 25% capacity rule -- and they have liquor licenses," she said in a telephone interview Tuesday. "It would be logical to conclude that people in casinos also talk loud, don't wear masks and drink alcohol, which can make people less risk conscious. Right?

"Well, event venues are limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25% capacity. Our local Knights of Columbus, for example, has capacity for 1,000 people, but they can't hold a bingo or a wedding reception with just 25 people. It's that sticking point that really bothered me."

Pritzer said lifting restrictions depends on the willingness of those who live in the metro east and other affected regions to observe the safety measures prescribed by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health.

"If mitigation strategies are followed and residents wear masks and keep 6 feet of physical distance when in public, and if local establishments and officials enforce the capacity limits and mask mandate, there will very likely be a reduction of community spread and of positivity rates," his letter stated.