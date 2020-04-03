Gov. J.B. Pritzker enlists Illinois celebrities to encourage residents to stay home as state announces 16 more deaths, 715 new cases of coronavirus

While expanding hospital capacity is a key step in fighting a new virus for which there is no vaccine or known treatment, that alone won’t be enough, Pritzker said.

“We also must slow the spread of the virus,” he said Thursday at his daily news conference. “If we don’t, there could never be enough hospital capacity to treat all of those who would become ill. Our job -- all of us in Illinois -- our job is both to keep our health systems operating within capacity, and to keep our residents, especially our older and immunocompromised residents, safe.”

That’s where strict adherence to the stay-at-home order comes in, Pritzker said.

Nearly two weeks in, the death toll from COVID-19 in Illinois continues to swell, with state officials on Thursday announcing 16 more fatalities and 715 additional known cases.

There have now been 157 deaths related to COVID-19 statewide and 7,695 known cases. The ages of the patients range from younger than 1 year old to older than 100, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state is starting to see clusters of COVID-19 cases in “essential” businesses that are allowed to remain open during Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.