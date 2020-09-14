Gov. J.B. Pritzker maintaining approval, particularly among Democrats, for handling of pandemic, survey shows

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, criticized by some Republicans and rural lawmakers and challenged by lawsuits, had the approval of 57% of Illinois voters at the end of August, according to a survey conducted by a consortium of universities that was released Monday.
The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States survey also showed Illinois voter approval of President Donald Trump’s handling the pandemic at 29.4%, a drop from nearly 40% in April, with 57% not approving.
Pritzker’s approval has declined from a high of 63% in late April, when the consortium began its polling. The governor’s approval rating was at 54% in early May, 52% in late May, 58% in late June, and back down again to 52% in late July.
A total of 29.4% of voters disapproved Pritzker’s handling of COVID-19 last month, the survey said.
Democrats have been stronger in support of Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, though that number also has fallen, from 85% in late April to nearly 75% in late August. Approval among Republicans in the state, which began at 45% in late April, was about 40% in late August.
Among independent voters, approval of Pritzker’s actions has gone from nearly 60% to about 50%, the survey found.
The consortium is made up of researchers from Northwestern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northeastern universities. The latest survey involved 21,196 people surveyed across the nation online with results weighted to reflect age, gender and racial demographics. The survey was taken Aug. 7-26 of 508 Illinois voters, with an error margin of 4.8%.
The survey found 68.3% of Illinois voters trusted state government in responding to the pandemic, while 31.6% did not.
As for Trump, 62.1% of Illinois voters said they did not trust him dealing with coronavirus, while 37.9% did. In contrast. 55.1% said they trusted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to deal with COVID-19, while 44.9% did not.
Among Illinois voters, 46.3% said the pandemic had disrupted their lives a lot or a great deal, 39.1% lost their job or wages, and 70.7% are concerned about getting the coronavirus.
Overall, the researchers said the average approval of Democrats in states with Democratic governors dropped 8% from April, while falling 16% among Republicans.
Nationally, Trump saw his approval in handling the pandemic drop from slightly more than 40% in April to 32% in July, before moving slightly upward to 34% last month, the survey found.
