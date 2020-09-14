Gov. J.B. Pritzker maintaining approval, particularly among Democrats, for handling of pandemic, survey shows

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, criticized by some Republicans and rural lawmakers and challenged by lawsuits, had the approval of 57% of Illinois voters at the end of August, according to a survey conducted by a consortium of universities that was released Monday.

The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States survey also showed Illinois voter approval of President Donald Trump’s handling the pandemic at 29.4%, a drop from nearly 40% in April, with 57% not approving.

Pritzker’s approval has declined from a high of 63% in late April, when the consortium began its polling. The governor’s approval rating was at 54% in early May, 52% in late May, 58% in late June, and back down again to 52% in late July.

A total of 29.4% of voters disapproved Pritzker’s handling of COVID-19 last month, the survey said.

Democrats have been stronger in support of Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, though that number also has fallen, from 85% in late April to nearly 75% in late August. Approval among Republicans in the state, which began at 45% in late April, was about 40% in late August.

Among independent voters, approval of Pritzker’s actions has gone from nearly 60% to about 50%, the survey found.