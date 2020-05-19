Gov. J.B. Pritzker preaches patience, expresses optimism as Illinois coronavirus metrics improve

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 1,545 new known cases of the coronavirus from among 18,443 tests over the previous 24 hours. There were also 146 additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 4,379 since the pandemic began. Statewide, there have been 98,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from a total of 621,684 tests.

In addition to his daily dose of caution, Pritzker flashed some optimism, again reporting that the four regions of the state outlined in his reopening plan are on track to move on to phase three on May 29.

Illinois transitioned into phase two of Pritzker’s reopening plan on May 1, with nonessential businesses remaining closed and a handful of outdoor activities allowed, while face coverings continue to be required in stores and other public settings where social distancing isn’t practicable. The governor acknowledged that the lives of many Illinoisans “didn’t change much between phase one and phase two.”

Madigan: Lawmakers violating safety precautions could face removal from session The state’s COVID-19 response and operating budget will unsurprisingly be on the top of the agenda for lawmakers when they return for a socially distanced session this week, according to an email distributed to Illinois House members Tuesday.