Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises state doing all it can to see more prisoners exit system as coronavirus spreads

The state has made a concerted effort to release prison inmates early to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 behind bars, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday, pointing to an Illinois’ prison population that sits at its lowest count since the 1990s.
In his daily coronavirus press briefing the same day a Tribune story raised questions about the Illinois Department of Corrections’ response to the virus, Pritzker said nearly 300 more inmates have recently been released and the state is continuing to review case files to potentially send more out of harm’s way.
“We’re working hard to balance the need to free up as much space in our prisons as possible with making sure we’re not releasing those who may pose a risk to their communities,” Pritzker said at his news conference.
Illinois might have 19,000 COVID-19 cases about a week from now, according to one analysis. But it could have been worse.
Jails and prisons -- where effective “social distancing” is nearly impossible -- have the potential to become hot spots for the virus’ spread.
There are 32 inmates in state prisons who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 18 staff members with confirmed infections, Pritzker announced. One of the state’s 99 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities was an inmate at Stateville prison in Joliet.
The Department of Corrections is examining case files of “as many low-risk offenders as possible” to determine if they are eligible for early release, Pritzker said.
Pritzker’s announcement came after the Tribune reported advocates for the incarcerated and inmates themselves have called for the state to speed up its consideration of releases and be more aggressive in preventing people from being exposed to the virus in the prison system. IDOC has been unclear about its process and parameters for considering which inmates can leave early to join the general public in sheltering at home.
Meanwhile, 17 local doctors and public health experts delivered a letter to Pritzker on Monday urging him to immediately commute the sentences of elderly inmates, people with underlying health conditions and anyone with less than a year left on their sentences.
“Facilities combine the worst aspects of cruise ships and nursing homes when dealing with COVID-19, as they contain high concentrations of people in close proximity and are breeding grounds for the uncontrolled transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the letter states.
The governor on Tuesday said those released are being vetted to ensure they do not have a history of violence and have an appropriate place to live upon release -- which is particularly challenging amid a pandemic, Pritzker said.
Meanwhile, hospitals near prison facilities will receive whatever assistance they need to handle inmates with the disease, and Pritzker warned of harsh penalties if any clinics or doctors refused to care for incarcerated patients.
“An incarcerated person is a person, and my administration will not be in the business of claiming one life is worth more than another,” he said.
Pritzker said his administration inherited an overcrowded system, and that “when we get through this immediate crisis we all need to have a real conversation about criminal justice reform and the status and conditions of our state prisons.”
