Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises state doing all it can to see more prisoners exit system as coronavirus spreads

“Facilities combine the worst aspects of cruise ships and nursing homes when dealing with COVID-19, as they contain high concentrations of people in close proximity and are breeding grounds for the uncontrolled transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the letter states.

The governor on Tuesday said those released are being vetted to ensure they do not have a history of violence and have an appropriate place to live upon release -- which is particularly challenging amid a pandemic, Pritzker said.

Meanwhile, hospitals near prison facilities will receive whatever assistance they need to handle inmates with the disease, and Pritzker warned of harsh penalties if any clinics or doctors refused to care for incarcerated patients.

“An incarcerated person is a person, and my administration will not be in the business of claiming one life is worth more than another,” he said.

Pritzker said his administration inherited an overcrowded system, and that “when we get through this immediate crisis we all need to have a real conversation about criminal justice reform and the status and conditions of our state prisons.”

