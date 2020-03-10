Gov. J.B. Pritzker questions whether Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades should go on

Amid a national wave of event cancellations due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday questioned whether Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades should happen this weekend, even as event organizers and city officials said the celebrations would go on as planned.

Pritzker said he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have been in close communication about the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations scheduled for the weekend and expects an announcement on them Wednesday. He said officials have looked to what other states and cities have done, noting that both Boston and Dublin canceled their celebrations.

“My own view, I’ll just say, is I want to keep people safe, and I think we’ve got to follow the guidance that medical experts give us," Pritzker said at a news conference announcing new coronavirus cases in Illinois. "The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is talking about avoiding mass gatherings. They aren’t giving a number to what is a ‘mass gathering,’ and I think that’s not helpful, frankly.”

Officials on Tuesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including the first two cases outside of Cook County. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the start of the outbreak was 19 on Tuesday, though some patients had already recovered.