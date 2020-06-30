Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs bill intended to boost prospect of long-discussed Chicago casino

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

The new law does away with a 33.3% city tax on post-payout revenue in favor of a graduated tax structure on slot machines and table games.

The city’s cut from slots, for example, would range from 10.5% on revenue up to $25 million to 34.7% on revenue above $1 billion. Outside the city, local governments only get a 5% cut from their casinos and in some cases have to split that with other nearby localities.

Lightfoot lobbied lawmakers throughout the fall and spring in an effort to win support on both sides of the aisle for the more favorable tax structure.

The new casino will serve “as the impetus for a dynamic new entertainment district in our city,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

But her administration hasn’t indicated a favored location, which figures to be a major sticking point in moving ahead.

The consultant’s report last year cast doubt on five South and West side sites suggested by the city, but pushing for a location closer to downtown could be politically difficult for Lightfoot, who campaigned on bringing more economic development to struggling neighborhoods.