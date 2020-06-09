Gov. Pritzker marches with hundreds in Chicago suburb, demanding racial equality

Preckwinkle said those taking part in the march need to make a commitment to work for change.

"This has to be the struggle of our lifetime," she said. "This is something we need to commit our lives to."

Foxx, the first black woman to lead the Cook County state's attorney's office, also described the struggle as blacks needing to honor their ancestors.

"This is our moment," she said. "You cannot drop the baton, you cannot become weary. The ancestors are counting on you."

From the church, 20801 Matteson Ave., marchers walked north to the bridge, then west to Central Avenue and south to Notre Dame Avenue before returning to the church.

The bridge is called Unity Bridge because it helped connect portions of the village separated by I-57 and includes a pedestrian/bike path. It was dedicated in July 2009 in memory of former Matteson Mayor Mark Stricker, who died in 2008.

Matteson resident DeAndre Taylor marched with his 8-year-old daughter, Brianna, and said he was happy so many people attended.

"I think George Floyd's death has really galvanized a movement of people who want to make things better," Taylor said.

He said he hoped that when his daughter grows up "racism is something she just reads about in history books."

