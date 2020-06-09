Gov. Pritzker marches with hundreds in Chicago suburb, demanding racial equality

Gov. J.B. Pritzker marched Monday with hundreds of people in Matteson who called for peace and racial harmony in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Organized by Victory Apostolic Church in that suburb, the event drew more than 400 people and included speeches by black elected leaders including Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.
Before leading marchers to Matteson's Unity Bridge that crosses Interstate 57, Pritzker told the audience that leaders "have to repair the damage that's been done to black communities around the state" through reinvestment.
Pritzker said too many communities of color had "seen nothing or very little over the years" in terms of investment in health care and education.
Pritzker said "long-standing systems don't shift on their own," and he realizes "my duty is to be a force for justice, a force for change."
From a stage set up in the parking lot of the church, the governor shouted "Black Lives Matter" several times, with the audience applauding and cheering him.
Andrew Singleton, senior pastor of Victory Apostolic Church, said the death of Floyd while being arrested "has brought us together in protest, in grief, in anger, in pain and in unity." A Minneapolis police officer was fired and charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death, and three other officers were fired and charged with aiding and abetting.
Preckwinkle said those taking part in the march need to make a commitment to work for change.
"This has to be the struggle of our lifetime," she said. "This is something we need to commit our lives to."
Foxx, the first black woman to lead the Cook County state's attorney's office, also described the struggle as blacks needing to honor their ancestors.
"This is our moment," she said. "You cannot drop the baton, you cannot become weary. The ancestors are counting on you."
From the church, 20801 Matteson Ave., marchers walked north to the bridge, then west to Central Avenue and south to Notre Dame Avenue before returning to the church.
The bridge is called Unity Bridge because it helped connect portions of the village separated by I-57 and includes a pedestrian/bike path. It was dedicated in July 2009 in memory of former Matteson Mayor Mark Stricker, who died in 2008.
Matteson resident DeAndre Taylor marched with his 8-year-old daughter, Brianna, and said he was happy so many people attended.
"I think George Floyd's death has really galvanized a movement of people who want to make things better," Taylor said.
He said he hoped that when his daughter grows up "racism is something she just reads about in history books."
