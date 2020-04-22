Gov. Pritzker sees virus’s peak in mid-May; Chicago mayor predicts stay-home order could reach into June

Pritzker again made clear that the stay-at-home restrictions are not likely to be lifted in their entirety on April 30.

“We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order as it is, but it is true that it is working,” Pritzker said. “So to pull it off, the stay-at-home order … to remove it entirely, is to simply open everything back up to infection.”

The numbers released Tuesday showed no ebb in the virus’s hold on the state. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported an additional 1,551 known cases of COVID-19 and 119 more deaths. The statewide totals stand at 33,059 known cases, affecting 96 of 102 counties, and 1,468 deaths.

Lightfoot offered her thoughts on the stay-at-home order during a teleconference with reporters, when she was asked whether a June 30 deadline for an ordinance giving her extended powers signals anything about when the city expects restrictions to be lifted.

The mayor said the date is simply when the city might have a better view of the future. But she said that the April 30 end to the stay-at-home order is no longer viable, reiterating her previous prediction that the order would go into May, then adding it could go into June.