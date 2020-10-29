Gov. Pritzker tied COVID-19 cases to restaurants and bars in Kane, DuPage counties. Health department data is unclear.

At a news conference Wednesday, Pritzker said private gatherings are a significant source of spread across the country as are restaurants and bars, and he has previously highlighted studies that he said showed restaurants and bars are a "major spreading location for the virus."

"We're just trying to educate people as we always have, and then to the extent that we can limit interactions in places where we know there's spread, that's what we're trying to do," he said. "Especially in the midst of a COVID storm."

Though data specific to Region 8 was unavailable, statewide data from 69 of 97 Illinois counties shows in August and September, the locations people reported visiting most often within 14 days of testing positive for the virus fell into the "other" category, which includes places such as vacations, family gatherings, weddings, college parties and anything that isn't covered by another listed location. Outside of the catchall category, the location most often reported was restaurants and bars.