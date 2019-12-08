Governor, first lady talk holidays at Governor's Mansion, life in Springfield

M.K. Pritzker said she was grateful to Rauner for doing "an amazing job renovating the Governor's Mansion."

"This house should be open to the people to celebrate everything great about Illinois," she said.

To get the mansion ready for the holiday season, Mrs. Pritzker worked with the Illinois Department of Corrections to give women inmates the opportunity to put their skills to use. This included helping assemble floral arrangements displayed in vases around the mansion and the gingerbread village.

"What they've produced here is as good as anywhere I've seen in the United States and all of the women that helped should be very proud of their work and so should their families," Mrs. Pritzker said. "I think it's just incredible and I'm just so very proud of them."

While the Pritzkers maintain their home in Chicago, they spent a significant amount of time in the mansion, including most nights during the Spring legislative session and the Illinois State Fair.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor said they "love the atmosphere of Springfield."