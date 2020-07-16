Governor hits the road to make census push for Illinois

Pritzker was also asked about the progress on a Rockford casino, and said while he does not have an exact date as to when the Illinois Gaming Board will sign off on applications from potential casino operators, he is hopeful it occurs “certainly over the next couple of months.” He said it must be done by October, per the law’s deadlines.

The governor said the Gaming Board was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, just like everything else. Now that it is back at work, it’s dealt with a number of backlogged issues. It’s important, he said, because revenues from the gambling expansion bill passed last year are to fund infrastructure programs throughout the state.

“(IGB) just got up and running the sports wagering in the state,… a difficult thing to get done but they did, and expanded video gaming terminals in the state, another part of our capital program,” he said. “And then of course, we want very badly to make sure that our casinos get up and running. It’s economic development, its job creation, it’s opportunity. And of course, it's also revenue for the capital projects that we so badly need.”

The board operates independently, he said, and a major focus is ensuring there is no corruption in the licensing process.

