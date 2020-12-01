Governor: Those who traveled for Thanksgiving should quarantine, get tested for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – Another 125 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported to have died in the previous 24 hours Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the death toll to 12,403 since the pandemic began.

That came as the state reported another 12,542 new confirmed or probable cases among 116,081 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That brought the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate to 10.4 percent, the ninth day in a row it has hovered between 10 and 11 percent.

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 738,846 confirmed or probable cases among more than 10.6 million tests conducted.

Gov. JB Pritzker said at his daily briefing Tuesday that the new cases could have come from transmissions that occurred as many as two weeks ago, and potential Thanksgiving exposures will take longer to show up in testing results.

“That means if you didn't socially distance at Thanksgiving, and you spent time with people who are not in your own family bubble, you may feel fine right now, but you could nevertheless be passing COVID-19 on to others without knowing it,” he said. “So for anyone who traveled or gathered with family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, monitor yourself for symptoms. And if you have any of those symptoms, stay home.”