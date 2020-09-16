1,941 more COVID-19 cases in Illinois; 35 additional deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 8,367 coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 266,151 cases.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138.

As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.