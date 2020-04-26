10,000 tests per day: State reaches COVID-19 testing goal for third straight day as cases rise

Local law enforcement has the authority to enforce the orders. Pritzker said he asked police departments to first remind residents who are not social distancing or wearing a mask that they must do so. If residents refuse, officers can arrest them for reckless conduct.

When questioned about schooling in the state, Pritzker said school administrators and teachers should spend time this summer preparing for in-person education and improving their e-learning curriculum.

“It is still unclear what things will look like over the summer and the fall,” he said. “But without knowing the answer, e-learning is an important thing for us to develop either way.”

Pritzker said the pandemic highlighted how many districts were unprepared to administer e-learning. In response, the State Board of Education has financial resources available to assist them in bulking up their programs.

“I think that in the future, we’ll be using e-learning more and more, even in the absence of a pandemic,” the governor added.

Other notes