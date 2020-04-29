2nd state lawmaker files suit against Pritzker stay-at-home order

“No one has that authority — nobody, not the governor, not the president,” Cabello’s attorney, Thomas DeVore, said Wednesday in a phone interview. “That is the stuff of kings centuries ago. It is unconstitutional.”

DeVore is also representing Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, in a similar case. On Monday, a Clay County Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of Bailey and released him from the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

Cabello’s case differs from Bailey’s in that it alleges the Illinois Department of Public Health has “supreme authority” to close businesses and put residents under quarantine or isolation.

According to the statute creating the department, officials must either have an Illinoisan’s consent when doing so, or obtain a court order. The burden of proof is great — among other things, the department would need to prove to a judge that the community’s health is “significantly endangered” by the person it wants to quarantine.

DeVore said the procedure outlined by that statute is “the law of the land” and what should be governing any quarantines.