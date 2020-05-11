3 businesses sue Pritzker, challenge his power to shutter services

“This system is becoming so bureaucratic that your good, normal people are just cogs in a wheel,” he said.

According to the lawsuits, DeVore’s clients agree IDPH may shutter businesses if a public health risk exists. To do so, the owner must consent or a judge must sign off within 48 hours.

The burden of proof to obtain a court order is significant — among other things, the department would need to prove that the community’s health is “significantly endangered” by the business it seeks to close.

Harrison and Promenschenkel allege they never received a formal notice that their businesses would be “forcibly closed” or what due process rights they had. That would be a violation of the procedure outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health Act, if a judge agrees with their assessment those steps should be followed by the state.

They are asking judges in three counties to agree that the businesses were shuttered without an avenue to appeal, that the Emergency Management Agency Act cannot afford Pritzker the power to close businesses, and that the steps outlined in the IDPH law should be followed.